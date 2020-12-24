Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Trading Down 5.2%

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.73. Approximately 1,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Separately, Mizuho raised Furukawa Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31.

Furukawa Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUWAY)

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic parts, and construction products worldwide. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical component/devices, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Furukawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Furukawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit