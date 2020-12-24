Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Trading Down 5.2%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.73. Approximately 1,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Separately, Mizuho raised Furukawa Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31.

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic parts, and construction products worldwide. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical component/devices, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

