Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Shares Gap Up to $10.63

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $11.86. Fuwei Films shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 178 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 22.26%.

Fuwei Films Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFHL)

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

