FY2020 EPS Estimates for Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V) (CVE:CVB) Increased by Analyst

Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V) (CVE:CVB) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V) in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Beacon Securities currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock.

CVE:CVB opened at C$0.23 on Thursday. Compass Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$16.70 million and a P/E ratio of -9.20.

Compass Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Sikasso property that consists of ten exploration permits covering an area of 867 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

