FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Boosted by Analyst

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PXD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.45.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

