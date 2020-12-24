FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Issued By DA Davidson

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Banner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.25.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $45.37 on Thursday. Banner has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.88 million. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 34.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at $218,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

