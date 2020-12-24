FY2021 Earnings Forecast for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.50.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.02 and its 200 day moving average is $103.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $381.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,186.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,609,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,696 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

