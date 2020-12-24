FY2021 EPS Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $11.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.03. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $11.84 EPS.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

FDS opened at $325.08 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,485 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.