FY2021 EPS Estimates for Metacrine, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metacrine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn ($2.36) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.88). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Metacrine’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.00).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Metacrine in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Metacrine stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Metacrine has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Metacrine during the third quarter valued at $119,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the third quarter valued at $260,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the third quarter valued at $906,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the third quarter valued at $1,495,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the third quarter valued at $3,403,000. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

