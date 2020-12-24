FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Spectris in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.80.

Get Spectris alerts:

SEPJY opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Spectris has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.