Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.70. 3,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 15,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.14.

About Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY)

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties.

