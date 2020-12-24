Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) (CVE:GNC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) (CVE:GNC) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,416,000 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29.

Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) Company Profile (CVE:GNC)

Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.