Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) (CVE:GNC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Shares of Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) (CVE:GNC) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,416,000 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29.

Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) Company Profile (CVE:GNC)

Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit