Genesis Metals Corp. (GIS.V) (CVE:GIS) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Genesis Metals Corp. (GIS.V) (CVE:GIS)’s share price rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 64,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 200,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$12.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22.

About Genesis Metals Corp. (GIS.V) (CVE:GIS)

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Chevrier Gold deposit that covers an area of 275 square kilometers in Quebec; and 100% interest in the October Gold Property, which covers 203 square kilometers in the Southern Swayze greenstone belt in Benton Township, Ontario.

