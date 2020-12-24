Genocea Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,203 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 761% compared to the typical volume of 372 call options.

Shares of GNCA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.56. 5,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,958. The company has a market capitalization of $132.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.34. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 63.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,598,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,260 shares during the period. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

