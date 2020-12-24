Genocea Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,203 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 761% compared to the typical volume of 372 call options.
Shares of GNCA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.56. 5,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,958. The company has a market capitalization of $132.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.34. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.
