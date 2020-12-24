GeoDB (GEO) Price Reaches $0.21

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. GeoDB has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $131,591.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000877 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00326321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016858 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00030194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,738,758 tokens. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

