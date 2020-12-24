GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $946.17 Million

Equities analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to post $946.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $923.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $967.49 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.36 million.

GFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NYSE:GFL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.20. 128,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,319. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 42.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after buying an additional 911,541 shares during the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 79.0% during the third quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,784,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $11,530,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 103.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after buying an additional 483,649 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

