Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve Sells 216,192 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 216,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $15,425,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 194,950 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $14,256,693.50.

On Friday, December 11th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 71,446 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,762,590.36.

On Monday, December 7th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 70,939 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $4,618,128.90.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 254,840 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $16,824,536.80.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 79,025 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $5,129,512.75.

On Friday, December 4th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 95,127 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $6,176,596.11.

On Monday, November 30th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 199,216 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $13,457,040.80.

On Friday, November 27th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 78,640 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $5,386,840.00.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $80.88 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $84.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.06.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. The firm’s revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NARI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,714,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,636,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $24,693,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1,067.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,629,000 after purchasing an additional 458,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

