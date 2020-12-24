Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after buying an additional 6,175,064 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,699,000 after buying an additional 349,009 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,162,000 after buying an additional 489,800 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

