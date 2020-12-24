Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $72.00. The company traded as low as $57.03 and last traded at $57.37, with a volume of 251737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.54.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

