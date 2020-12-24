Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBCI. ValuEngine raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $205.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.23 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $718,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

