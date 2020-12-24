Global Partners (GLP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) recently:

12/23/2020 – Global Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. "

12/22/2020 – Global Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/18/2020 – Global Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – Global Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Global Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Global Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/9/2020 – Global Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.95. 371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,391. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $576.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.55. Global Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 68,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global Partners by 458.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 298,957 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Global Partners by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Global Partners by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 59,597 shares in the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

