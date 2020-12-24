Global Partners (GLP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) recently:
- 12/23/2020 – Global Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “
- 12/22/2020 – Global Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/18/2020 – Global Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/10/2020 – Global Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/4/2020 – Global Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/2/2020 – Global Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/9/2020 – Global Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:GLP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.95. 371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,391. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $576.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.55. Global Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.
Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.
