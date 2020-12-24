Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.69.

Global Payments stock opened at $200.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.32. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 119.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $386,769 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after purchasing an additional 417,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after acquiring an additional 100,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,747,000 after purchasing an additional 154,884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,541,000 after purchasing an additional 281,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,330,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

