Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.57. 7,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 19,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47.

