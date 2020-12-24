Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) (CVE:GSH) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) (CVE:GSH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.13. Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 10,974 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$4.33 million and a P/E ratio of -27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12.

About Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) (CVE:GSH)

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Band-Ore project located to the west of the town of Thunder Bay in the province of Ontario.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.