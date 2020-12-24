GoldenPyrex One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,416.00 (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. One GoldenPyrex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a market cap of $706,357.84 and approximately $2,416.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00137488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.15 or 0.00677654 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00152487 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00374067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00063188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00095840 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Token Profile