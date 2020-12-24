GoldMint Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, GoldMint has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $196,168.82 and approximately $563.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00047437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00330740 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00031053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.