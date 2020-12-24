Gossipcoin (GOSS) Tops One Day Volume of $4,499.00

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. Gossipcoin has a total market capitalization of $42,854.20 and approximately $4,499.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossipcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Gossipcoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00136895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00680671 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00180681 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00370388 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00064040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00100579 BTC.

Gossipcoin Profile

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin . The official website for Gossipcoin is gossipcoin.net

Buying and Selling Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossipcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossipcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

