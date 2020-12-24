GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) (CVE:GXU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.22

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) (CVE:GXU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 1368900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.09 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) alerts:

In other news, Director I. Rodrigo A. Romo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,400.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company principally holds an 80% interest in the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interests in the Mutanga project situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.