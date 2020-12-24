GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) (CVE:GXU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.22

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) (CVE:GXU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 1368900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.09 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, Director I. Rodrigo A. Romo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,400.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) (CVE:GXU)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company principally holds an 80% interest in the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interests in the Mutanga project situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit