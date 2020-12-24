Graphcoin (GRPH) Market Cap Tops $1,320.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the dollar. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00140012 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00026102 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003893 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002741 BTC.

About Graphcoin

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.