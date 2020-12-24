Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives $20.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTN. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $341,873.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,695.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 51.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter valued at $352,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 235.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 46,517 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 78.6% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 38,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 358.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 40,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $17.41 on Monday. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

