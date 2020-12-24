Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $26,000 Stock Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 6,163.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,839 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.45% of NanoString Technologies worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $59,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,396.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,158,521. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $73.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $75.35.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit