Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $26,000 Stock Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 6,163.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,839 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.45% of NanoString Technologies worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $59,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,396.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,158,521. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $73.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $75.35.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

