Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $346.20 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112,822 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 0.8% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.85% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $346,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP stock opened at $341.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.08. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $345.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.7202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.58.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.