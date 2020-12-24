Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,832 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 396,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 612.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,460 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 36.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 37,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 101.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 60,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

OSIS stock opened at $93.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,018,253.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

