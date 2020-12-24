Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,959 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 113.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 104,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 55,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 120.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 219,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of UCTT opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,022. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

