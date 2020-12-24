Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,240 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JELD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,176 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 486,259 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter worth $3,977,000. AJO LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth $5,374,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 226.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 107,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

