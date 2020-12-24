GreenMed Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. GreenMed has a total market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar. One GreenMed token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00045913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00325488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00029131 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars.

