Grid+ (GRID) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. Grid+ has a market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $91,655.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grid+ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000660 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00047758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.54 or 0.00328974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a token. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

