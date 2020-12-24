Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.44.
Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $109.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $135.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.80.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,192,000 after buying an additional 211,784 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth $12,270,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 940.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 60,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 40,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 146.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
