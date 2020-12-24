Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $109.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $135.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $139.06 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,192,000 after buying an additional 211,784 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth $12,270,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 940.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 60,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 40,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 146.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.