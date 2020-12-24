Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Position Reduced by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,439 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $706,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 74,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.59. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

