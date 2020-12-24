GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.14

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 2751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSAH. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the third quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the second quarter worth $105,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

