Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.53. 12,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 44,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter worth about $350,000.

About Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

