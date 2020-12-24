Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America and is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the contiguous United States. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Gulfport holds significant acreage positions in the Utica Shale of Eastern Ohio and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma. In addition, Gulfport holds an acreage position along the Louisiana Gulf Coast, a position in the Alberta Oil Sands in Canada. “

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 410.97%. The company had revenue of $136.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

