Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Sells $510,960.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $510,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HALO stock opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.56 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 72.4% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 533,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 224,040 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

