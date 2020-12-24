Hannan Metals Ltd. (HAN.V) (CVE:HAN) Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of Hannan Metals Ltd. (HAN.V) (CVE:HAN) were up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 249,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 163,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 10.55. The stock has a market cap of C$34.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38.

About Hannan Metals Ltd. (HAN.V) (CVE:HAN)

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

