Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HRGLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $41.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.