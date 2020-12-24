Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Trading Up 16%

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) shares were up 16% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.22. Approximately 366,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 193,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HARP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $415.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

