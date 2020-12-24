Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.62

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Separately, TheStreet raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $509.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $217.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

