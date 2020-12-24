Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) (LON:HAYD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.80

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) (LON:HAYD)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $4.10. Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 5,169,541 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.84.

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

