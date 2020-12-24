HC Wainwright Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of ITRM opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 56,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $92,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve

Analyst Recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit