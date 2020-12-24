HC Wainwright Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of ITRM opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 56,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $92,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

