HCP (NYSE:HCP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.26

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.26 and traded as high as $29.63. HCP shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 3,172,046 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCP stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,719 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of HCP worth $17,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

