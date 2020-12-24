Head-To-Head Analysis: Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) & Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK)

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Dynasty Minerals has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Northern Dynasty Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A N/A -$52.14 million ($0.14) -2.41

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Braveheart Resources and Northern Dynasty Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Northern Dynasty Minerals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Northern Dynasty Minerals has a consensus target price of $0.98, indicating a potential upside of 189.23%. Given Northern Dynasty Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northern Dynasty Minerals is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Northern Dynasty Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -304.98% -40.73% Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A -43.03% -39.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northern Dynasty Minerals beats Braveheart Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc. and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc. in November 2014. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.